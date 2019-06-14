Truckee Trails Foundation staff grows with demand for trails

Leslie Loveland has signed on as program director, while Garritt Cusack will be the Foundation’s field director.

Submitted photo

As the snow melts away from our area’s dirt trails and locals dust off their bikes and hiking boots, the Truckee Trails Foundation has also geared up for another big season of trail building and maintenance. This includes filling two brand new staff positions, both designed to help increase the speed with which new high-quality, environmentally sustainable trails are built in the Truckee area.

Garritt Cusack will be the Foundation’s field director, and Leslie Loveland has signed on as program director.

“Garritt and Leslie bring a great deal of enthusiasm and experience to these positions,” said Allison Pedley, executive director. “We are looking forward to an especially productive year with them on our staff.”

Cusack, who worked as a crew leader on the Foundation’s seasonal trail crew last summer, proved his skills with the recently completed Big Chief Trail. He also brings solid experience from work on the Northstar Bike Park and as crew leader on other trail crews outside the area.

Loveland offers extensive involvement and training in natural resource analysis and documentation with the United States Forest Service. Her experience will enable necessary environmental reviews to take place in-house, and facilitate optimal integration with the trail development process as a whole. Loveland has also previously served on the trail crew.

Foundation President Andy Buckley, agrees that they are both excellent choices to help bring TTF to an even higher degree of trail building success. “They each bring a very clear passion for our mission,” he said.

Cusack and Loveland will be joining four TTF seasonal crew member and countless volunteers at trail building and maintenance days over the course of the summer. For more information: http://www.truckeetrails.org