‘Unlocking the Mystery of Coffee’ at Mountain Minds Monday

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will host Scott Coleman, David Wilson and Gale Klenk, who will enlighten Tahoe Silicon Mountain on the “Mystery of Coffee.”

The panel will discuss sourcing and picking of the bean thorough the roasting process, to the delivery of the final product. They will also discuss how they provide opportunity for coffee producers who otherwise, might not have access to the USA market. The format will be a panel discussion with a period of prepared questions, and then time for questions from the audience.

Klenk is the founder of Sierra Pacific Coffer Roasters and head roaster for Sierra Pacific Coffee Roasters and Twisted Tree Coffee Roasters, Wilson is director of coffee at Coffeebar, and Coleman is the co-owner Glory Cloud Coffee.

Mountain Minds Monday is set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Pizza on the Hill in Tahoe Donner, 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Dinner will be available on a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

Visit TahoeSiliconMountian.com for information.