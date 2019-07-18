Wanderlust Festival returns to its roots at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Thousands of people flow in and out of different areas of Squaw Valley's mountain for four days at the annual Wanderlust event, making connections, improving their perspective and working on bettering themselves.

Courtesy of Wanderlust Festival

One of the world’s largest yoga and lifestyle events on the planet will return to its roots this weekend in the Truckee-Tahoe area.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will roll out the yoga mats for the 11th annual Wanderlust Festival, which features yoga and meditation teachers, workshops, live music, food, and outdoor recreation as part of dozens of activities offered during the four-day festival.

The stop at Squaw Valley, according to organizers, is “a highlight of our summer season.” The annual festival touches down at major cities around the U.S. during the summer, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

This year at Squaw, Wanderlust Festival will introduce a new dedicated fitness studio featuring high intensity interval training and Pilates led by top instructors, full-day immersion sessions, and a silent disco.

The Wanderlust Festival begins on Thursday with daylong immersion experiences, designed to focus and promote hands-on learning with world-renowned practitioners.

From there, the opening ceremony will get underway at 7:15 p.m. at the festival’s main stage at The Village at Squaw Valley. Pixie Lighthouse will be the featured speaker, Toronto-based singing group Choir! Choir! Choir! Will perform, and yoga and tantric instructor Tracee Stanley will be the opening night’s featured teacher.

Classes begin the following morning, and feature a packed lineup during the three days with hikes, runs, meditations, yoga, stand-up paddleboarding yoga, talks, food, tours, music and other activities.

Several of this weekend’s classes are drop-in only, while others require registration ahead of time. Tickets for this year’s festival range from $416.08 for three days and three activities per day to one-day tickets, which are $121.08 up to $176.08, depending on day. There are also options for the immersion classes, and music only tickets. Locals can receive a 20% discount on festival tickets. There are also military discounts, student discounts, and youth discounts.

The 2019 charity partner is (RED), which is an organization dedicated to fighting to end AIDS in Africa.

For a full list of Wanderlust Festival activities, tickets, or to sign up for events, visit Wanderlust.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.