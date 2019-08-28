Wild West Fest rides into Tahoe Donner

Schedule of events 4 p.m. TAhoe Donner’s Wild West Horse Show 4:30 p.m. Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Drill Team Arena Show 4:30-6 p.m. Pony rides for children ages 2-6 4-7 p.m. Craft corral, roping station, bounce house, Western photo booth 4-7:30 p.m. Barbecue at Alder Creek Cafe 5:30 p.m. Boot race and family water balloon toss 5:30-8 p.m. Live music by Everyday Outlaw 6 p.m. Truckee Donner Junior Horseman Drill Team Arena Show

Spurred along by the success of last year’s event, the second annual Wild West Fest will return to Tahoe Donner this Saturday.

The family-friendly event takes place at Alder Creek Adventure Center and the Tahoe Donner Equestrian Center, and will feature an equestrian show, performances by the Truckee Donner Junior Horseman Drill Team, live music and a variety of western-themed activities for youngsters throughout the day.

“Wild West Fest was inspired by our love of horses, the equestrian lifestyle and the fun we have with our guests every summer,” said Krystal-Rae Mecham, equestrian center manager at Tahoe Donner. “Attendees of all ages will enjoy more entertainment at a lower cost to attend this year. We encourage everyone to join us on Saturday of Labor Day Weekend and experience a bit of the Old West right here in Truckee.”

The Wild West Fest will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and is open to members of Tahoe Donner and the greater community. For children ages 2-6 there will be pony rides. Other children’s activities include a craft area, roping station and an old West dress-up photo booth.

North Tahoe honky-tonk country group, Everyday Outlaw, is scheduled to perform at Tahoe Donner’s outdoor patio at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event cost $5 for children and $10 for adults, and include all activities and performances. A barbecue along with beer and wine will also be available at an additional cost. To purchase tickets and see the full event schedule, visit tahoedonner.com/wildwestfest.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.