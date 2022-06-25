Company bringing new electronic music festival, ‘Tahoe Live’ to region

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The producers of Park City Live, have announced the launch of Tahoe Live, a two-day electronic dance music experience on July 1-2 at the Woodward-Boreal Mountain Resort. Tahoe Live will feature headliners Steve Aoki and Louis The Child along with a full line-up of artists scheduled throughout each night.

“We’re so excited to bring a world-class EDM festival back to Northern California and be the first to produce an event in North Lake Tahoe,” said Kathryn Burns, founder of PCL. “We’ve set a high bar producing world-class EDM festivals in Park City and Salt Lake City and are excited to continue the tradition in Lake Tahoe.”

Tahoe Live will be a two-night event with a massive stage of music and surprises featuring a state-of-the-art production. Joining Steve Aoki on Friday night will include Ship Wrek and Gattuso. Joining Louis The Child Saturday, July 2 will include Whethan and Surf Mesa.

Tickets for Tahoe Live are now available in a single-day or two-day package with VIP options. Two-day General Admission tickets start at $99, with single-day tickets at $79. Two-day VIP tickets are priced at $299, while single-day VIP tickets are $179.

The Tahoe Live VIP Experience will include dedicated check-in area with expedited entry, private viewing areas close to the stage, air conditioned private restrooms, exclusive VIP bars and food vendors, lounge area with bar games, summer treats, and places to escape the sun and cell phone charging stations. To purchase tickets and keep up with the latest announcements related to Tahoe Live, please visit tahoelive.net