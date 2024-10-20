Completing the Village at Palisades Tahoe is essential for Olympic Valley and the Tahoe region

No matter what it refers to, one thing is certain: “When nothing changes, nothing changes.” For our community and our resort, the cost of doing nothing is significant and detrimental, and the likelihood of regression is heightened.

Olympic Valley is beautiful, but the expansive, decaying parking lots and unfinished village experience lack both appeal and the ability to satisfy the long-term needs of those who live and work here. Our community needs and deserves more green space, trails, park amenities, and activities that appeal to diverse residents and visitors. We want to see and enjoy a healthy Washeshu Creek. Our resort and community also have long-standing needs for workforce housing, more visitor accommodations in the valley, and structured parking for day skiers. In short, our community needs a plan that will responsibly generate significant funding for in-valley and regional infrastructure projects that can have a positive impact on us all.

The Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan is that plan, and it’s time for it to move forward.

I understand that it is not always easy to accept and embrace changes within our community. But where the alternative is to simply leave our community frozen in time, facing the same challenges year after year, there is no denying it — we need to evolve.

We are acutely aware of the issues caused by the current housing crisis, the severe lack of housing supply throughout the region, and the fact that our community cares deeply about housing issues. Though our plan alone will not solve the housing crisis, it will make tangible progress in the effort to provide more inventory, bringing new workforce housing units to the area in a respectful and reasonable way. Unfortunately, the construction of these housing units has been held up by litigation for many years, delaying the creation of housing options for hundreds of people, and ultimately contributing to traffic and other related impacts.

The Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan is unique in that over 90% of the proposed development would occur on existing asphalt parking lots and other disturbed land. This presents an extraordinary opportunity to transform these spaces in a way that can serve both residents and visitors while also maintaining and complementing the natural beauty that surrounds us.

Community input has been a constant guiding force in developing and refining the plan. Our plan had already been adjusted and downsized to its current state based on extensive community feedback. It offers a balanced path forward with 58% fewer beds than allowed under the current zoning for Olympic Valley and more than double the acres of developable land placed into conservation preservation. Community input also influenced the proposed building heights and setbacks, the maintenance of day skier parking within new parking structures, and the creation of over 450 new employee parking spaces.

Some say our plan “hasn’t changed” since 2016, but that simply isn’t true. We continue to listen to community feedback and have taken direct action to make changes. For example, the plan no longer includes the “water park” features that were initially proposed and includes a new commitment to provide full-time Eastern Placer County residents with discounted access to the Mountain Adventure Camp facility if it is built. We have also committed to building in-valley workforce housing for up to 300 employees rather than pay an in-lieu fee, and to construct it all in the first phase of the project.

What has also changed since 2016 is the addition of even more community benefits — all of which are memorialized in the Development Agreement — that will be realized if this plan is approved. These include things like a $2 million payment to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for mobility improvements in the Tahoe Basin, and a 2.5% lodging fee on all future short-term lodging that will generate approximately $1 million per year for additional workforce housing and transportation initiatives.

The plan’s positive impact extends beyond simply repurposing parking lots. A new fire station, additional full-time firefighters, and annual contributions to the US Forest Service for the maintenance of multi-purpose trails will enhance the quality of life and safety for us all. An annual financial commitment to regional transit addresses longstanding transportation challenges. These are tangible improvements that our community desperately needs and aren’t likely to materialize absent the plan.

The environmental studies for this plan have been thorough and rigorous, addressing topics including water availability and quality, transportation, and wildfire safety. The commitment to restoring Washeshu Creek and more than doubling the acres of land placed into permanent conservation demonstrates real environmental stewardship. And, the plan’s requirement for ongoing confirmation and assessment of adequate water supply for the valley will ensure the available water supply continues to meet both

existing and future consumer demand.

The projected $25 million in annual tax revenues would be transformative for North Lake Tahoe. This plan provides a sustainable funding source for public services, workforce housing initiatives, and environmental conservation efforts that extend beyond this project and Olympic Valley. This isn’t just about developing Palisades Tahoe — it’s about investing in the future of our entire community so that we all benefit.

With deep gratitude, I would like to thank the Placer County staff and their consultants for the countless hours they have spent shaping and improving this plan, the Planning Commissioners who recently expressed their confidence that this is a responsible plan for Olympic Valley, and our community. The constructive opinions of those who have expressed interest — whether it be support or concern — over the years have helped shape the plan and all the public benefits that are included within it today.

Change is inevitable. However, if nothing happens and this already reduced, well-studied plan doesn’t move forward, one thing is certain: Olympic Valley’s infrastructure will continue to decay without a roadmap outlining how to move forward. Read the facts about the plan at future.palisadestahoe.com .

Dee Byrne is the recently retired President and COO of Palisades Tahoe, a current

advisor to the resort, and a longtime resident of Placer County.