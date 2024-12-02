Conditions Report: Cold and Clear for next 7 days
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Weather in the basin should stay cold and clear this week, a reprieve from the on-and-off storms of the last few weeks. Forecasts suggest it will be mostly sunny and clear, with temperatures consistently between 30 and 50 degrees. Truckee will see “widespread freezing fog” during the morning and night the next few days.
“Strong inversions are in place allowing for light winds and cold overnight lows across the region this week,” according to the National Weather Service. “Freezing fog will persist this week, being most extensive where it has lingered for the past couple of days.”
Notably, “there are no signals for a significant storm in the next one to two weeks, but a weak system may be possible this weekend,” also according to the National Weather Service.
Highway conditions in and around the basin are good, with 80 and 89 clear as of 8 a.m. Monday, December 2.
Ski resorts in the south basin are in a holding pattern, with little snow expected in the next week. The weekend and early next week may bring a few inches, but there is nothing major forecast on the horizon yet.
Forecasts for snowfall at North Lake ski resorts currently vary. OpenSnow predicts 0″ for almost all resorts in the next 5-7 days. Resorts are self-reporting forecasts of up to 12″ of snowfall in the next 7 days.
Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
