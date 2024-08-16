Congressman Kevin Kiley celebrates Tahoe Forest Hospital’s 75th anniversary

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Congressman Kevin Kiley visited Tahoe Forest Hospital to celebrate its 75th anniversary and tour the Gene Upshaw Cancer Center. His visit included reading a special proclamation honoring the hospital’s remarkable achievements and its impact on the community.

Established in 1949 with a land donation from Richard Joseph and his family, the Tahoe Forest Health System was created to honor their son Levon Joseph, who died in World War II. Initially opening its doors in 1952 with just 15 beds and two physicians, the hospital has grown significantly over the decades. Today, it is home to 25 acute care beds and 36 long-term care beds, serving a vast area of approximately 3,500 square miles across six rural counties in two states.

The health system’s expansion includes facilities such as the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Cancer Center and the Incline Village Community Hospital, which provides 24-hour emergency care and other essential services.

Congressman Kiley visited Tahoe Forest to honor 75 years. Provided / Tahoe Forest Health System

During his visit, Congressman Kiley expressed his admiration for the hospital’s state-of-the-art equipment, technology, and the compassionate atmosphere created for patients.

“I was incredibly impressed by, number one, the state of the art equipment and technology and personnel that they have here. And that combined with the caring and nurturing atmosphere that they’ve created for their patients. So much care has been taken for little things. Like having a fireplace or art on the wall or a puzzle out for folks. Or the ability to have your pet right near you when you are getting an infusion. I think this really sets a standard for patient care that is effective and humane. It’s so well adapted to the community here,” Congressman Kiley said.

The celebration reinforced Tahoe Forest Health System’s enduring influence and essential role in local mountain communities. Key discussion points during the visit included the growing demand for telemedicine, the importance of the 340B program for rural hospitals (which lets certain hospitals and clinics buy prescription drugs at reduced prices, helping them save money and provide better care to low-income and uninsured patients), and the critical need for robust women’s health services.

