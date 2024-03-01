Congressman Kiley supports discussion about winter outdoor recreation, public lands access in Nevada County

TRUCKEE, Calif – Engaging in winter outdoor activities is a vital aspect of California’s 3rd district. Whether its navigating the scenic mountains of Tahoe Donner or speeding down the slopes at Donner’s Downhill Ski Resort, there is no shortage of snowy adventures to be had in California’s 3rd district.

On Feb. 21, at Donner Lake’s West End Beach, prominent figures from around the area including representatives from Outdoor Alliance California, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, Town of Truckee, Nevada County, Tahoe Donner Land Trust along with backcountry skiers, business owners, local elected officials, congressional staff members, nonprofits, and community members gathered for a field visit to delve into the nuances of winter recreation in the Tahoe region.

Congressman Kevin Kiley, representing California’s 3rd District, attended the field visit. Since his election in 2022, Congressman Kiley and Outdoor Alliance California have engaged in ongoing discussions exploring opportunities for advancing policies that support the interests of the human-powered outdoor recreation community.

Congressman Kevin Kiley led the field visit. Provided / Anthony Cupaiuolo

Congressman Kiley and his staff demonstrate a dedication to outdoor recreation that goes beyond legislative advocacy. Their office actively connects with local communities, hosting town hall meetings and participating in outdoor recreation field events to grasp the unique needs and concerns of the district.

“Thank you to the Outdoor Alliance, along with Truckee Mayor Dave Polivy and Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock, for inviting me last week to discuss the importance of winter recreation and preserving public lands,” Congressman Kiley said. “I appreciate the continued partnership in ensuring access to the beautiful public spaces and recreational opportunities that are so vital to the character of our region.”

The field visit particularly focused on public access to Lake Run, a popular backcountry ski route stretching from the summit at Sugar Bowl to Donner Lake. Lake Run posed problems because those finishing the run had to trespass through private property and park their cars in the west end of the Donner Lake neighborhood, clogging up streets.

Over the years, the Truckee Donner Land Trust acquired portions of Lake Run and transferred them to Donner Memorial State Park, making them accessible to the public. Through collaboration with the town, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, and a local homeowner’s association, the Land Trust leased a portion of property and assumed legal responsibility for public recreation there.

Together with the Backcountry Alliance, The Truckee Donner Land Trust devised a route that minimizes impacts on homeowners. Additionally, the Land Trust, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, the Town, Visit Truckee Tahoe, and the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District worked to have the West End Beach parking lot plowed in winter for skiers to park their cars, thus opening up the beach for snow play.

The discussion also touched upon Johnson Canyon, another Land Trust property above Donner Lake, where efforts were made to plow the trailhead for winter recreation. Collaborating with the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance and Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers, the trailhead provides access for backcountry skiing and snowmobiling, as well as being a popular spot for snow play.

At the winter outdoor recreation field event, over twenty community leaders stressed the importance of winter activities in the region. They highlighted the positive impact of public lands champions, from grassroots organizations to congressional representatives. The meeting emphasized the need for collaboration across government levels to prioritize investments in land management, support local stewardship, and align on outdoor recreation policy.

“I’m grateful to Congressman Kiley and his staff for coming to our district to support our community priorities,” District 5 Supervisor, Hardy Bullock, said. “Safe access to recreation is vital to our economy and our way of life, and we are committed to preserving that and addressing the challenges that can come with peak period visitation. Our incredible partners like those active in the South Yuba River Safety Cohort and the CCC (Convene, Champion, Catalyze coalition) are working hard to create solutions, and we will continue to build on this success through effective local actions and State and Federal partnerships.”