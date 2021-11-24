Connect with local farmers, makers at Holiday Block Party

The Tahoe Food Hub, Truckee Roundhouse, and Sierra Community House are organizing a Holiday Block Party to connect the community with our local farmers and makers. On Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4-8 p.m., meet the folks who grow our food and make the goods. Enjoy music, food, and drink while getting to buy organic produce, specialty foods, and local crafts.

Celebrate the holidays with local farmers and makers. It will be a winter farmers market, holiday bazaar, and nonprofit open house all in one. Local producers from the Sierra Foothills will be tabling with fresh grown produce and specialty food products at the Tahoe Food Hub and local makers will be showcasing their craftsmanship at the Truckee Roundhouse. The gathering hopes to connect the community with their local foodshed and the diversity of North Lake Tahoe’s local economy.

All three nonprofits are located “in a row” at the Truckee Tahoe Airport warehouse building at 12116 Chandelle Way across from the new Raley’s off Soaring Way. It is an opportunity for all three organizations to come together and celebrate their shared core value of community. Attendees can bounce between each of the non-profits and learn about their programs and community outreach efforts.

Entry to the event is FREE! Drinks will be available for purchase from Truckee River Winery, Good Wolf Brewing, and Folk Kombucha. Mogrog Food Truck will be on-site with bites and plates. Local musicians will keep guests entertained. And a drawing will be held with prizes from event sponsors including Tahoe Mountain Sports, Mountain Hardware, Tahoe Mountain Fitness, Alpenglow Sports and more. Kids games available for a family friendly event! For more information contact the event organizer at http://www.tahoefoodhub.org

Tahoe Food Hub’s mission is to provide a food system that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices by increasing access to local food for North Lake Tahoe. Regenerative farming practices sequesters carbon into the soil which helps mitigate climate change. Truckee Roundhouse’s mission is to provide a makerspace that supports the teaching, learning, and practicing of a wide variety of crafts, skills, technologies, and arts in the Truckee-Tahoe community. Sierra Community House connects and empowers our community through family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief, and legal services. Their Hunger Relief Program is a food pantry that provides hunger relief services through weekly food distributions and other community food programs.

Source: Tahoe Food Hub

KNOW & GO WHAT: Holiday Block Party WHO: Tahoe Food Hub – Truckee Roundhouse – Sierra Community House WHEN: Dec. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. WHERE: Truckee Airport’s NonProfit Row, 12116 Chandelle Way – across from the new Raley’s off Soaring Way