Connecting communities: Mining for a Silver Lining

Sierra Sun launched a new project Friday called “Mining for a Silver Lining.”

The goal of this project is to connect people and show how eastern Nevada and Placer counties have such a vast network of positive people.

In an attempt to spread good cheer, please share with us a photo and story on how you are positively and creatively coping with the effects of the coronavirus and the good advice you have to inspire others.

We look forward to hearing from the community. Thank you for participating! #SierraSunSilverLining