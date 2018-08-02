Conservancy approves residential development sale for Kings Beach Condos

The California Tahoe Conservancy Board has approved the sale and transfer of up to two residential development rights for use in the Kings Beach Town Center.

The rights will be used by Wood Vista Lodge, LLC to transform an old, dilapidated motel into condominiums. The sale consolidates development rights into a more urbanized area, helping implement the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency's Regional Plan.

"This redevelopment project supports the Lake Tahoe Basin's sustainable development goals by creating new housing in walkable/bikeable urban areas" said Conservancy Board Member and Placer County representative Larry Sevison.

The board also reviewed the draft 2018-2023 Conservancy strategic plan, which provides a roadmap for Conservancy activities, including implementing the recently voter-approved Proposition 68. Proposition 68 provides $27 million to the Conservancy for Conservancy programs and projects, with an emphasis on public access.

Established in 1984, the mission of the Tahoe Conservancy is to lead California's efforts to restore and enhance the natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin. For more information, visit http://tahoe.ca.gov.