Construction on Mt. Rose Highway moving toward Incline Village

A single lane of traffic is available to motorists during road construction on State Route 431. (Provided)



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Construction is averaging 1 mile per week on Mount Rose Highway and businesses and residents off State Route 431 can expect to see activity in the next couple of weeks, officials announced last week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the work zone is expected to reach the State Route 28 roundabout by the end of June.

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane in work zones with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic flow. Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays.

Commercial vehicles with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mount Rose Summit from the ski resort to Incline Village. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno with Nevada Highway Patrol monitoring the area.

To receive Tahoe-area highway construction updates text Incline to 775-242-9168.

Officials are encouraging visitors to find a ride to help reduce the amount of traffic within the basin.

Road work on the shoulder of State Route 431.

Provided photo

FlexRide, operated by the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe. Learn more about these services and others by visiting: https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .

NDOT and Q&D Construction’s SR 431-28 Tahoe Project is a multi-year highway improvement project that will revitalize and enhance the existing roadways and utility/drainage systems helping preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.

Work is conducted from 8 p.m. to noon from Sunday through Friday, excluding holidays. Drivers can expect reduced speeds through the work zone and up to 30 minute delays. Construction operations are weather dependent and subject to change.