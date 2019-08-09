Construction on two Truckee grocery stores underway

Construction is underway at two Truckee grocery stores after controversial approvals for both.

The Raley’s grocery store officially broke ground in June, with the project expected to be completed sometime next summer.

According to the project plan, Phase 1 would include the construction of a 40,000 square-foot Raley’s with an attached 12,000 square-foot commercial building and a separate 9,250 square-foot commercial building across the parking lot. Phases 2 and 3 would include a 9,000 square-foot commercial building, three additional 8,000 square-foot commercial buildings and 150 multi-family apartment units.

On the other side of town, developers have broken ground on a Grocery Outlet, which will sit across Donner Pass Road from Safeway.

Truckee Town Council members unanimously approved the construction of a Grocery Outlet in November, following three public hearings and months of deliberation.

In April, an appeal was filed against the Planning Commission’s approval of the 16,147-square-foot market which sparked outcry from residents surrounding the project site in the Gateway neighborhood. While the area is zoned for commercial use residents were concerned about additional traffic in the neighborhood and on Donner Pass Road with potential parking overflow onto surrounding streets.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.