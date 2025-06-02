Construction set to begin on Fanny Bridge replacement in Tahoe City

Fanny Bridge Rendering.

Provided / Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — Preparation work is set to begin on the Fanny Bridge Replacement Project site in early June.

Site work to connect culverts to the gates of the Tahoe City Dam to divert water around the existing bridge piers and back downstream into the Truckee River is scheduled to begin the evening of June 15, with night work requiring a one-lane closure to minimize traffic impacts.

A full bridge closure to make way for construction of the new bridge is scheduled for Aug. 11 to Nov. 3, during which time all traffic will be rerouted via the state Route 89 Bypass, which was constructed in 2019 as part of the broader Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project.

“We are very excited to begin construction of the enhanced bridge project, which will serve our community and visitors to Lake Tahoe for decades to come,” Placer County Deputy County Executive Officer Stephanie Holloway said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep state Route 89 moving smoothly and make sure that there are limited impacts on business, including our rafting companies.”

The new bridge will be a single-span structure without any piers in the river and will be similar in appearance to the historic bridge. It will feature sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides. The existing pedestrian crossing on the south side of the bridge will be improved with push buttons that meet current accessibility standards. A second pedestrian crossing on the north side of the bridge is planned as part of future improvements at the wye intersection.

The new bridge will use precast components and existing abutments to minimize environmental impact and reduce construction time.

Critical to the community, all local businesses in the Tahoe City area will remain open and accessible throughout the construction period. Pedestrian access across the Truckee River will be maintained via the walkway on the back side of the Lake Tahoe Dam.

The project is a partnership between Placer County, the Central Federal Lands Highway Division (of the Federal Highway Administration), Caltrans, Tahoe Transportation District, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and the Tahoe City Public Utility District. Design and construction are led by the FHWA/CFLHD. The project is under contract with Thompson Builders to complete the work.

For more information and updates on the Fanny Bridge Replacement Project, click here.