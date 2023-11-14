Consultant PlaceWorks selected to help Placer County update General Plan

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County took another step toward updating its General Plan today as the Board of Supervisors took action to approve a $3.5 million contract with a consultant team headed by PlaceWorks Inc. to assist county staff with the comprehensive General Plan update.

The county’s General Plan is a policy document used by the public and decision makers to set a new vision for the unincorporated area of the county in areas such as land use, housing, mobility, natural resource protection, climate change, environmental justice and more through the year 2050.

With over 400,000 people, Placer County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country. The state of California requires a general plan to guide long-term growth and development. The last comprehensive update to the Placer County General Plan was in 1994.

“The General Plan update is a great opportunity for the community to discuss and engage on a broad range of issues — housing, land use, zoning, transportation, environmental quality, conservation – and reaffirm our values and priorities as a county,” Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes said.

The process, which is expected to take 3 ½ years, will include multiple opportunities for community input through surveys and community workshops beginning in early 2024. There will also be public updates at the county’s municipal advisory councils, Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors meetings.

The community can get involved by visiting the General Plan website and access information about public meetings and workshops will be posted throughout the process. The site also has an email signup page for those interested to request updates on the process.