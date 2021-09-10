Containment holds for Caldor Fire despite overnight winds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Caldor Fire remained at 53% containment despite adverse weather conditions overnight.

Firefighters had to contend with winds that gusted up to 40 mph on ridge tops and 10 mph in the valleys overnight. Thunderstorms moved through the fire area in the west zone around midnight and again at 5 a.m., bringing some light rain, but minimal lightning.

Crews in the west zone did not have significant lightning either.

This allowed crews in both zones to continue building lines and reinforcing existing containment lines.

“Crews monitored and increased line depth adjacent to Lower and Upper Echo Lakes, patrolled for areas of heat in Christmas Valley where felling crews worked throughout Thursday to remove hazard trees, and ensured the containment line north of Strawberry Creek held through the adverse weather,” the Friday morning report stated.





A red flag issued Thursday will still be in effect through Friday. Winds are expected to increase today and tonight with gusts up to 60 mph on the ridges and 40 mph in the valleys, creating a risk of more active fire behavior.

The focus for Friday is to secure lines in the high risk burn areas and construction of a line between Scout Peak and Strawberry Creek.

Evacuation orders were lifted for all residences in Meyers north of Highway 89 and east of Highway 50 to include all streets accessed from Apache, Mandan, following Pioneer Trail northeast just past Elks Club. However, Hwy 50 remains closed as crews continue to clear it of hazards.

The fire is currently 218,459 acres.

Crews working on the Bridge Fire were able to make huge gains in containment, putting it at 75% containment, as of Friday morning.

Laney Griffo is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com