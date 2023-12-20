Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe announce 2023 award winners

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe announced the winners of the CATT 2023 Annual Building and Individual Awards Competition at the Annual CATT Holiday Party. Nominations were made in 3 project building categories. Industry experts and independent judges from the Reno and Sacramento area selected the winners.

Individual Honorees were selected from 21 nominations in 8 individual achievement categories. Winners were determined by a vote of CATT members for superior craftsmanship, excellent customer service, innovative design, volunteerism with CATT and the community, and other outstanding characteristics.

THE PROJECT WINNERS ARE

Commercial Remodel of the year: Mountain Lodge Modernization, Aspen Leaf Interiors Aspen Leaf Interiors | JK Architecture Engineering | GLA Morris Construction

Residential Remodel of the year: Gem on Donner Lake, VanBeek Associates, Inc. | Greg Paulson Construction

New Residential Project of the year – Traditional: Reclaimed Retreat, Interiors by Julie Johnson-Holland | Heslin Construction

New Residential Project of the year – Modern: Wolfe Estate Residence, JK Architecture Engineering | Parker Construction

THE INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT WINNERS ARE

President’s Legacy Award: Mike Nethersole, MD Construction & Consulting, Inc.

Builder of the Year: Chris Creedon, Huff Construction Company, Inc.

Design Professional of the year: Brandon Brooks, Shear Force Engineering + Structural Design

New Member of the Year: Bryant Perez, Pacific Shore Stones

Professional of the Year: Miguel Lopes, Huff Construction Company, Inc.

Subcontractor of the Year: Ruppert, Inc.

Supplier of the Year: Bedrosians Tile and Stone

Volunteer of the Year: Amy Becker, Becker Construction

How to Get Involved:

If you are looking to become a CATT member, get involved with our Annual Awards Competition, or are a homeowner looking for a contractor: visit our website at http://www.ca-tt.com for more information.