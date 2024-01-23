Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe appoints first female Board President

TRUCKEE, CALIF. — Another glass ceiling is being broken thanks to the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe. For the first time since the organization was founded in 1998, CATT has appointed a woman to the position of board president. Meghan Behm is now serving at the helm of the local nonprofit’s board of directors.

Behm is an owner and partner of Sierra Crest Cabinets. She hails from a family of contractors and subcontractors. She initially got involved with CATT because she witnessed the industry becoming more and more cut-throat.

“I first joined CATT six years ago because I wanted to help ensure everyone benefits from this industry,” says Behm, “CATT is a voice for contractors and subcontractors and having lived through challenging times in our industry, I wanted to make sure we could all continue to survive and thrive doing what we love.”

Behm notes that while there are clearly fewer women than men in the construction field, that females bring a unique set of skills to construction endeavors. “When you walk onto a job site as a woman you are always in the minority,” says Behm. “These situations make women better equipped to face resistance and to figure out the best way to get things done.”

In honor of Behm’s appointment, CATT plans to celebrate women in construction all year long by honoring a prominent female CATT member every other month this year by rolling out a content marketing campaign. Look for features highlighting female CATT member success stories and perspectives on CATT’s social channels, in their monthly Enews and on the CATT website.

CATT Executive Director, Edward Vento says Behm already understands the inner workings of the association and the impact it has on the trades and community. “Meghan is going to make a positive impact right away,” said Vento.

“Women have been historically underrepresented in the trades. As we look around the country, and in fact the world, we can see that this is changing and strong business women like Meghan in leadership positions are a great representation of that,” says Vento. “We look forward to celebrating this important milestone throughout the year.”