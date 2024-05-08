Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe, Western Level Advisors, 401GO to offer its members a group 401(k) plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe announced its strategic partnership with 401GO and Western Level Advisors, aimed at providing a top-level 401(k) solution to its members across California and Nevada. Given the recent State of California mandate which requires employers to offer a retirement plan, and Nevada’s mandate expected in 2025, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for CATT members.

The CATT 401(k) Syndicate is an excellent benefit for its members:

· 401GO is a low cost, high quality, fin-tech retirement plan solution

· The Syndicate offers a reduced price level from 401GO’s already competitive pricing

· CATT members will have access to highly qualified, industry professionals at both 401GO and Western Level Advisors

Through this partnership, CATT members will gain access to a range of bundled 401(k) solutions, access to 116 competitive investment options, enrollment support, employee education and a dedicated relationship manager at both 401GO and WLA. Each CATT member is able to establish a custom, confidential 401(k) plan, tailored to their business and employee profile.

“We understand the challenges that our members face while managing their businesses, the CATT 401(k) Syndicate is an easy to execute, high quality solution,” said Edward Vento, Executive Director of CATT. “By partnering with 401GO and Western Level, we are proud to offer a group plan that enables our members to deliver an important benefit for their employees.”

“We are excited to partner with CATT and 401GO and offer a low cost, accessible retirement plan solution for small businesses in the Truckee Tahoe region,” said Jon Fritzinger, founder of Western Level Advisors. “Together, we are committed to helping businesses and their employees learn how to build a secure financial future.”

The partnership between CATT, 401GO, and Western Level Advisors exemplifies a shared commitment to supporting the success of small businesses in California and Nevada. By offering an attractive 401(k) solution, CATT members can now focus on what they do best – building thriving communities across the Truckee Tahoe region.

For more information about the CATT 401(k) Syndicate and how it can benefit your business, please visit http://www.ca-tt.com or contact Jon Fritzinger, at jon@westernlevel.com .