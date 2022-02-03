Controlled burn near Northstar Resort

A controlled burn began on the east side of Northstar Village at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Those within the Northstar Fire District, as well as Placer County Air Control District, were notified, according to Northstar Forester Joe Barron.

“We put our signs out in the district and then we send emails out to all the property associations – Vail Resorts, everybody in the district.” Barron said.

The 94 burn piles are left over from fuel reduction work done over the summer.

Barron stated that the longevity of the burn could vary.





“It depends on how well the piles ignite and the man power combined.” Barron said.

The burn is being operated by a three-person crew through Cal Fire and need not be reported.

Those who would like to see when and where controlled burns are happening in the region can visit https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs .

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com