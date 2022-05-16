Convicted: Sean Bryant guilty of 1st-degree murder; Michael McCauley convicted of involuntary manslaughter
Michael McCauley dropped his head and quickly raised it after hearing his first “not guilty” verdict.
Sean Bryant — who along with McCauley faced murder charges in connection with the April 2018 slaying of Stan Norman — was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, and was found to have killed the 70-year-old Norman while torturing him. Bryant, 55, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.
Jurors convicted McCauley, 45, of involuntary manslaughter in the April 2018 slaying of Norman. He was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder charges.
An involuntary manslaughter conviction carries a maximum four-year sentence. McCauley was jailed June 1, 2018.
Formal sentencings haven’t yet occurred for the two men.
“We’re glad there was accountability in this case,” District Attorney Jesse Wilson said of Bryant’s case. “We respect the decision of the jury.”
Wilson also said he respected the jury’s decision in McCauley’s case, adding that it was difficult based on the facts jurors were asked to consider.
Closing arguments in the case happened Tuesday. The jury then began its deliberations.
Authorities had said that Bryant tortured and killed Norman at a Cascade Shores home after he drunkenly grabbed Bryant’s girlfriend. McCauley was brought to the home hours later. His attorney argued that Bryant threatened McCauley with his life if he failed to help kill Norman.
2018
April 23, 2018: Search underway for missing Vietnam vet
April 30, 2018: Search for missing Nevada County veteran Stan Norman continues
May 8, 2018: Hummer found, but no sign of missing Vietnam vet Stan Norman
May 15, 2018: Search warrant served in case of missing Vietnam vet
May 16, 2018: Torture suspect Sean Bryant ordered held on $300,000 bond
May 27, 2018: Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
May 29, 2018: Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
May 31, 2018: Nevada county prosecutors to seek life in prison without parole in Sean Bryant murder case
June 1, 2018: Second suspect arrested in Grass Valley in connection with murder of Vietnam vet
June 4, 2018: 2nd murder suspect in death of veteran Stan Norman appears in Nevada County court
June 7, 2018: Men facing murder charge set for Nevada County court today
June 8, 2018: Defense attorneys appointed in Nevada County murder case
June 14, 2018: Defense attorneys meet with two men facing murder charge in veteran Stan Norman’s death
July 12, 2018: Hearing in Stan Norman murder case delayed until August
Aug. 16, 2018: Nevada County murder suspects enter ‘not guilty’ pleas
Oct. 14, 2018: Nevada County DA’s office considers death penalty in Stan Norman murder case
Oct. 18, 2018: Death penalty decision expected next month in Stan Norman murder case
Nov. 14, 2018: Nevada County District Attorney will not seek death penalty in Stan Norman murder case
2019
April 5, 2019: Details emerge in death of veteran Stan Norman
April 9, 2019: Murder, torture trials for Sean Bryant to remain separate
April 23, 2019: Witness to Stan Norman slaying testifies in Nevada County court
April 24, 2019: Nevada County judge delays decision in Stan Norman homicide case
May 17, 2019: Nevada County prosecutors add torture accusation back to Stan Norman murder case
Aug. 26, 2019: Date set for Nevada County murder trial
Nov. 1, 2019: Torture allegation still possible against codefendant in Stan Norman murder case
Nov. 6, 2019: Nevada County judge rules no torture prosecution against codefendant in Stan Norman murder case
2020
Jan. 24, 2020: Nevada County murder trial could be delayed
Jan. 31, 2020: Nevada County murder case rescheduled for end of March
Feb. 28, 2020: Trial in Stan Norman murder remains set to start March 24 in Nevada County Superior Court
June 8, 2020: Trial in murder of Nevada County veteran set for mid-September
Oct. 2, 2020: Trial date set in Stan Norman murder case
2021
May 10, 2021: Trial date set for 2 men facing murder charge
July 16, 2021: Murder trial delayed
July 27, 2021: September trial date set for defendants in Stan Norman murder case
Aug. 20, 2021: Defendant in Stan Norman case seeks pretrial release from custody
Aug. 23, 2021: Bail denied: Murder suspect will not be granted pretrial release after court denies motion
Sept. 6, 2021: Murder trial postponed after attorney expresses COVID-19 concerns
Sept. 7, 2021: Alan Riquelmy: So that everyone can see
Sept. 16, 2021: Murder trial postponed: No new date set for Sean Bryant, Michael McCauley
Oct. 15, 2021: Murder trial set for next year
2022
Jan. 7, 2022: Trial by COVID: Pandemic forces courts to change for cases to reach trial
Feb. 4, 2022: Murder trial expected to start April 19
April 19, 2022: Murder trial begins: Sean Bryant, Michael McCauley face charges in connection with Stan Norman’s death
May 10, 2022: Murder case comes to a close: Jurors to decide fate of Sean Bryant, Michael McCauley
