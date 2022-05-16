 Convicted: Sean Bryant guilty of 1st-degree murder; Michael McCauley convicted of involuntary manslaughter | SierraSun.com
Convicted: Sean Bryant guilty of 1st-degree murder; Michael McCauley convicted of involuntary manslaughter

News |

Alan Riquelmy
  

Sean Bryant looks toward the jury as court personnel read off his guilty verdict Thursday afternoon in Nevada County Superior Court. Bryant was on trial for the murder of Stan Norman.
Photo: Elias Funez

Michael McCauley dropped his head and quickly raised it after hearing his first “not guilty” verdict.

Sean Bryant — who along with McCauley faced murder charges in connection with the April 2018 slaying of Stan Norman — was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, and was found to have killed the 70-year-old Norman while torturing him. Bryant, 55, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Jurors convicted McCauley, 45, of involuntary manslaughter in the April 2018 slaying of Norman. He was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder charges.

An involuntary manslaughter conviction carries a maximum four-year sentence. McCauley was jailed June 1, 2018.

Formal sentencings haven’t yet occurred for the two men.

“We’re glad there was accountability in this case,” District Attorney Jesse Wilson said of Bryant’s case. “We respect the decision of the jury.”

Wilson also said he respected the jury’s decision in McCauley’s case, adding that it was difficult based on the facts jurors were asked to consider.

Closing arguments in the case happened Tuesday. The jury then began its deliberations.

Authorities had said that Bryant tortured and killed Norman at a Cascade Shores home after he drunkenly grabbed Bryant’s girlfriend. McCauley was brought to the home hours later. His attorney argued that Bryant threatened McCauley with his life if he failed to help kill Norman.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249

Defense attorney Kelly Babineau consoles Michael McCauley after he heard his not guilty verdict on a murder charge. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin motions to the jury during Thursday’s verdicts.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

