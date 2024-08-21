Cooler temperatures and snow above 7900 feet forecasted for Tahoe this weekend

Lake Tahoe is expected to get its first dusting of snow above 7900 this weekend, according to the National Weather Service Reno Forecast Office .

“An early season cold front will provide increasing southwesterly winds for Thursday and Friday,” the forecast discussion states.

Winds on Thursday are predicted to be in the 25-35 mph range. The winds will hit their peak Thursday night into Friday morning where gusts across the Sierra ridgetops could reach 80 mph, according to the forecast. Lower valleys will mainly see gusts of 30-40 mph early Friday as the cold front sweeps in.

Temperatures are forecasted to be cool, with a high of 61 degrees and low of 41 degrees on Thursday and a high of 49 degrees and low of 38 degrees.

“With this system bringing cooler temperatures, some higher elevation areas may see light snow mixed into precipitation on Friday night,” the forecast discussion states.

Saturday’s weather will be similar to Friday’s. Temperatures are expected to warm up on Sunday, where the high will be 62 degrees.