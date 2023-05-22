Cooling trend on way to Truckee-Tahoe along with chances for thunderstorms, showers

A view of Lake Tahoe on Monday morning from Martis Peak.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Above average temperatures over the past several days at Truckee-Tahoe will return to normal this week along with chances for thunderstorms and unsettled weather that may last through the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a multi-day flood watch for the region with high temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, but that watch expires at 8 p.m. Monday as the region starts cooling off a bit.

Monday’s expected high of 76 will be a few ticks shy of the South Lake Tahoe record of 79 for the day set in 2000 (80 is the record for Tahoe City set in 1919).

The temps begin dropping on Tuesday with an expected high of 71 with 10 to 15 mph southwest winds.

The temp drops into the normal range on Wednesday with a high expected in the mid 60s, but there is also a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and 20% through the evening.

The temp drops into the low 60s on Thursday and the service is calling for a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Chances of thunderstorms and unsettled weather are possible throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend with high temps in the mid 60s.

While the temperatures this week will be retracted back to seasonal averages, there is still much snow to melt which will continue to flood or pressure the banks of area waterways.