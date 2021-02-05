Corcoran Global Living names Christy Morrison as equity partner in Truckee/North Tahoe area

Christy Morrison



Corcoran Global Living is pleased to announce that Christy Morrison is now equity partner in the firm’s Truckee/North Tahoe region. The Corcoran Global Living family of associates represents the market and community leaders of the communities they serve. With Morrison’s sales performance, customer dedication and community involvement, she has earned the designation of equity partner within Corcoran Global Living.

“Empowering people to make a difference is the foundation of our organization,” states Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We are elated to recognize Christy Morrison, sharing her expertise and passion for the Lake Tahoe Community and becoming an equity partner within our organization.”

Christy Morrison, a Truckee/North Tahoe resident since 1988, stands out as a leader in the Tahoe Area real estate market. Her pro-active business approach keeps her consistently ranked in the top one percent of local agents. She has spent the last 21 years building her real estate business and has successfully employed a dynamic team of talented people to accompany her along the way. She is a member of the Corcoran Global Living brokerage, which serves the California and Nevada markets with 42 strategically located offices, over 1,500 agents and gross annual sales of nearly $6.1 billion. She is now becoming an even bigger part of this exceptional brokerage. She is thrilled to join this elite group and looks forward to even greater future accomplishments. Morrison will continue her speedy trajectory as a licensed broker along with her new role.

Many qualities and skills are vital to be a successful real estate professional: integrity, in-depth community and local market knowledge, marketing savvy, effective negotiation skills, and a high-quality professional network, all of which are hallmarks of Christy’s business philosophy. These traits play a huge role in her leadership style and success.

“Over the last 21 years in Real Estate, I’ve found that providing the very best service is essentially about putting my clients first,” she remarked. “This ideology is in perfect harmony with that of Corcoran GL, and I am delighted to be a partner with this forward-thinking firm.”

In her free time she enjoys being a part of the Truckee Rotary Club and serves as board member for Devoted to Children, an organization that helps serve the needs of children in Haiti. She is a dedicated mother of two and embraces every moment life gives her.

She may be reached at her website https://christymorrison.corcorangl.com or at 530.412.0484.