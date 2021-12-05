Corcoran Global Living sets highest price record on Incline Village Estate

Corcoran Global Living’s Tracey Allyn Cutler recently closed the firm’s highest property sale to date, and the highest property sale in all of Lake Tahoe (both California and Nevada sides) for all of 2021. Located at 859 Lakeshore in Incline Village, the residence sold for $47.5 million. The luxurious estate sits on a 1.2-acre lot with 150 feet of Lake Tahoe frontage.

While the home boasts four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, the nearly 12,000 square feet of palatial living space has so much more, including lake views from almost every room. Designed for entertaining, its open concept, numerous elegant appointments and classic design are ideal.

The private, heated driveway is lined with stately mature pine trees. The grand entry opens into a great room with a 35-foot beamed ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the Spirit of Lake Tahoe, and an included concert grand piano to take advantage of the extraordinary acoustics, perfect for chamber concerts.

The list goes on. The gourmet kitchen complete with an outdoor dining patio, the home theater with a full wall-sized screen and eight reclining leather seats, the fully-equipped exercise room, a library with rolling ladder, a 1200-bottle custom wine cellar, a full bar, elevator, eight-car garage, a main suite with fireplace, steam shower, a lake-view seating area, a veritable spa en suite and massive walk-in closet, perennial gardens, and a shared pier with boatlift and catwalk, Cobalt boat included, all contribute to the gracious living offered here. A live year-round stream crosses the property and provides the backdrop of the proverbial babbling brook.

“The estate, aptly named Spirit of the Lake, captures the magical and unique atmosphere of Lake Tahoe. Surrounded by crystal blue water and majestic mountains, this home is the epitome of modern luxury. Every detail and amenity were carefully chosen to create a timeless and aesthetically stunning setting,” commented Tracey Allyn Cutler, listing agent for the property. “Imagine your home feeling like a permanent vacation. With the endless lake activities, state of the art home theater, personal gym, 8-car garage and exquisite views from every room in the house, the lucky new owners will certainly find much to enjoy and appreciate!” She may be reached at 702-884-8020.

Corcoran Global Living was founded in February 2020 with 450 agents and 13 offices. In less than two years, the firm has grown to more than 2,700 agents and 66 offices, and it is poised to continue on this impressive expansion trajectory.

Source: Corcoran Global Living