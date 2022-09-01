Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children

Truckee Fire Chief Kevin McKechnie during the tournament.

TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves.

This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake Tahoe cornhole boards were team “Jessie & Mario” from Reno. Local photographer Scott Thompson donated the image that makes these boards a one-of-a kind piece of artwork.

The three top winning teams were all first-time visiting teams that joined local duos from Truckee Tahoe Lumber, Truckee Airport District, Quality Automotive Servicing, Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Truckee Family Eye Care, 50/50 Brewing Co., Town of Truckee Police and Truckee Fire Department.

Custom cornhole boards went to the winning team.

“Thank you to all of our business and community partners and individual supporters throughout the region who came out and made this day a fun event in support of our mentorship programs,” said Brenda Frachiseur, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra. “It makes a big difference in the lives of the children we serve — many of who have experienced divorce, loss of a parent by death or incarceration, homelessness and even placement in foster care. Events like these help fund the critical programs our agency provides for kids who are in great need of a positive role model, an adult friend who can help guide them through challenges, give them hope and help them achieve their highest potential.”