Coronavirus cases in Nevada, Placer counties grow at slower pace than state; Placer added to ‘monitoring’ list

BY THE NUMBERS As of Thursday NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 155 Number in western county: 59 Number in eastern county: 96 Number of active cases: 57 Number of recoveries: 97 Number of deaths: 1 Number tested: 8,340 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 993 Number in East Placer: 70 Number in Mid-Placer: 133 Number in South Placer: 790 Number of recoveries: 664 Number of deaths: 11 Number tested: 27,998

UPDATE: Placer County has been placed on the state’s COVID-19 Monitoring List as of July 9, according to a news release. If the county remains on the list for three consecutive days, some businesses will be required by the state to close indoor operations for a minimum of three weeks.

The following businesses are urged to prepare for a shift to outdoor operations:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Family Entertainment Centers

Movie Theaters

Zoos and Museums

Cardrooms

In addition, all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs would need to close, both indoors and outdoors, unless they offer sit down, dine-in meals. Stay tuned to this page for updates as to when these requirements may go into effect. Learn more

ORIGINAL POST:

As California coronavirus cases continue to climb at record levels — with more than 11,000 reported in a 24-hour period Tuesday — Nevada and Placer counties see a climbing number of cases but at a slower pace than statewide testing.

The statewide positivity rate in testing was 7.1% over a 14-day stretch ending Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Since July 2 reporting, Nevada County has recorded an increase of 38 cases, among 1,270 tests conducted for a 3% positive case rate. Over the past 14 days, the positivity rates has been 2%.

In the past week, Placer County’s rate was 7%, with 3,862 tests performed and 269 new cases reported on its coronavirus dashboard, but at a 4.5% rate over a 14-day period ending Tuesday, according to state data.

As of Thursday morning, neither county had yet been added to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus county watchlist, which included 26 counties — Napa, San Benito and Yolo were added Wednesday.

Eastern Nevada County had 96 cases reported as of Thursday, with an additional 59 cases in western county. Those numbers reflect an increase of 32.4% total cases, against an increase of 18% in testing. East county saw an increase of 15 positive cases, while western county recorded 23 new cases.

Countywide there are 57 active cases, according to Nevada County’s coronavirus dashboard, which is up from 33 cases reported on July 2. Nevada County reported three hospitalized patients as of Thursday morning. One person has died in Nevada County.

Eighty-eight of the county’s cases are within the 96161 Truckee zip code, while another 20 are within Grass Valley’s 95945 and 16 others are within 95949 in western county.

Among all Nevada County’s case total, 63% have been reported as recovered.

Placer County’s case total was 993 as of Thursday, up from 724 last week. Of the case total 664 “likely recoveries” have been reported, according to the county’s coronavirus website. State data shows 55 hospitalized patients, including five in intensive care units. Eleven people have died.

The majority of Placer County cases have been logged in South Placer, which saw 208 new positive tests over last week. East Placer, which includes the north shore of Lake Tahoe, had an increase of 17 positive cases.

Statewide, California had a total of 289,468 cases with 99,246 new cases in the past 14 days. Total deaths stood at 6,582, with 930 deaths in the past 14 days.