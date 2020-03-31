Coronavirus confirmed in communities all around Lake Tahoe; Positive cases rising

The coronavirus has been identified in South Lake Tahoe and several other areas around the basin.

The El Dorado and Placer county health departments each said in press releases on their websites that the virus has been identified in communities around Lake Tahoe, including the West Slope in El Dorado County and Carnelian Bay, Kings Beach and Olympic Valley in Placer County.

Placer County said “The absence of a confirmed case in any specific geographic area does not mean that specific area does not have virus transmission — it just means a case has not yet been identified.”

The virus continues to spread.

Douglas County announced a fifth case Saturday morning. The county said those who tested positive are self-isolating in their homes and health officials are working to identify contacts.

Washoe County announced Saturday the first death for a resident in Northern Nevada due to the virus, a man in his mid 40s.

Washoe County has had 111 cases overall, and have 101 active cases, nine of which have recovered.

El Dorado County updated its count to 15 Monday afternoon on its website after finishing Friday with 12 when they announced the virus has been identified in the West Slope and South Shore communities.

There have been 565 tests in El Dorado County, 450 were negative and the rest are pending.

Placer County has 53, including two deaths.

In Nevada, there have been 15 deaths in 738 cases, most of whom have been in Clark County, the Las Vegas area. In all, 9,150 tests have been conducted.

In California, as of 2 p.m. March 29, there are a total of 5,763 positive cases and 135 deaths.

Residents in South Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Zephyr Cove, Meyers and Glenbrook, who are showing symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or unusual muscle aches, should call Barton’s Health Line at 530-600-1999.

El Dorado County Public Health information is available here.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week for Douglas County residents. Monday through Friday it is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

For Placer County residents, they can call the county’s hotline at 530-886-5310 or visit their website.

