Coronavirus variant detected in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A variant of the coronavirus has been detected in El Dorado County, officials announced Monday.

“We had our first case of the Delta variant reported today from a specimen from June 2 in the Diamond Springs/El Dorado zip code area,” said the county in a press release.

The Delta variant was first detected in the U.S. in March 2021 and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases. The CDC said studies suggest that the current authorized vaccines work on the circulating variants.

El Dorado County also announced 20 new cases on Monday which covers the last three days from Saturday. Half of the cases are residents between ages 18 and 49 and there are no new cases from the Lake Tahoe region.

The county is reporting two hospitalizations with no additional deaths (117).





In regards to vaccination, 44.1% (85,183) have received two doses and another 50.3% (97,193) have received at least one dose.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.