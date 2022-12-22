Cortez Masto, Rosen secure federal investments in critical community projects across Nevada 

Nevada Senator Cortez Masto attending the Lake Tahoe Summit.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jackie Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that they have secured $167.62 million in Community Project Funding to support 85 programs and projects across Nevada as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus appropriations package. Both senators submitted these project funding requests in the summer of 2022 and ensured they were included in the bipartisan omnibus funding bill expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law.

These dollars will fund a variety of projects, including the rebuilding of a fire station in Storey County, new public safety training programming and equipment in Southern Nevada, updated energy efficient infrastructure in Clark County, a food distribution warehouse for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, the expansion of mental and physical health outreach programs across the state, and critical upgrades to rural water infrastructure. The funding will also expand nurse training programs at several Nevada colleges and universities, provide additional housing for service members in Nevada, update transportation infrastructure across the state, and invest in education services.

“The community project funding I secured this year for Nevada will help support families, save lives, expand economic opportunity, and foster growth across the Silver State,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll keep working to make sure these dollars get out into our communities as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“With more than $167 million in funding for much-needed local Nevada projects included, this bipartisan package will invest in our communities, create good-paying jobs, and improve quality of life across our state,” said Senator Rosen. “The funding I secured for these projects will support local law enforcement, deliver clean drinking water, expand mental health services, improve our transportation infrastructure, and more. I will always fight to ensure Nevada receives our fair share of federal dollars.”

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen reached out directly to local and Tribal governments, public colleges, and military installations across Nevada to ensure they requested funding for projects that will make a difference for Nevada residents. They will continue to work to quickly pass the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus funding package and get Nevada communities the federal dollars and support they deserve and need.

Some projects that will be made possible through this funding include:

Public Safety

Rebuilding a fire station in Storey County.

Upgrading the Henderson 9-1-1 Communications Center radio and communication infrastructure, so first responders have the resources they need to keep the community safe.

Modernizing the City of North Las Vegas’ and Clark County’s Case Management systems, easing backlog and document management within the court systems.

Updating forensic software and equipment for the Reno Police Department and Elko Sheriff’s Department.

Promoting police officers’ physical and mental health in North Las Vegas.

Health Care

Increasing the availability of mobile health clinics to reach Nevadans in medically underserved communities.

Constructing a new Federally Qualified Health Center in Reno

Increasing support for health care in rural communities, including through a new hospital in Caliente.

Making capital improvements to the community health clinic in Austin.

Workforce Training & Small Business Support

Expanding of the Small Business Connector program in North Las Vegas, which provides services and guidance to small businesses in the area.

Funding for the Lander County Convention and Tourism Authority to help create a small business incubator in a rural community.

Expanding a workforce development program in Southern Nevada to address worker shortages and skills gaps in critical industries.

Expanding nursing recruitment and education programs at College of Southern Nevada, Nevada State College, and Western Nevada College.

Education

Funding for UNR’s Women in STEM project to help close the gender gap in STEM fields.

Funding for health science lab equipment at Great Basin College.

Increasing equipment and funding for biomedical and sports innovation at UNLV.

Expanding support services for students with high rates of absenteeism.

Constructing a child development center in Tonopah, which currently has no licensed child care providers.

Infrastructure Improvements

Funding for airport infrastructure improvements in Clark County, Fallon, and Reno.

Upgrading pedestrian safety and traffic signal infrastructure in Carson City, Las Vegas, and Clark County.

Constructing a solar energy project in Lincoln County.

Improving drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Clark County, Churchill County, Ely, Fallon, Incline Village, Las Vegas, Moapa Valley, North Las Vegas, Reno, Sparks, Virgin Valley, and Washoe County.

Expanding public transit, and transportation maintenance and infrastructure in Douglas County, Ely, Carson City, Churchill County, Southern Nevada, and Washoe County.

Improving energy efficiency in Caliente, Clark County, and Fallon.

A full list of projects in Nevada receiving community project funding can be found here .