Could accessory dwelling units alleviate the housing crisis?

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) brought back their Housing Lunch and Learns earlier this month and kicked it off with experts Erin Casey and Thomas J. Powell as guest speakers. The session, called “Unlocking Potential: Recent ADU Research and Its Impact on Policy and Development” addressed accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as a potential solution for the housing shortages in North Shore and Truckee.

ADUs are classified as standalone living spaces with a kitchen, which differentiates them from accessory living units. They have shown promise as a potential solution to housing shortages in the region because they are built on existing property, making it easier to develop there rather than taking up limited parcels of land that are usually set for workforce housing. Another point in their favor is that ADUs address housing problems for those in the median income range, who would not qualify for affordable workforce housing, but still don’t make enough to purchase their own property.

The TTCF, Tahoe Housing Hub, and Mountain Housing Council all helped contribute to the research done on ADUs that was presented at this meeting.

Casey, who is the president and CEO of the Tahoe Housing Hub, and Powell, senior advisor on Brehon Strategies, have both conducted research on ADUs. Casey most recently focused on the 2020 to early 2024 period and observed that the state has attempted to address obstacles to getting ADUs built, especially when compared with the 2016 – 2020 period. For example, homeowners associations can no longer prevent ADUs from being built and the state of California has allowed jurisdictions to create ordinances allowing the sale of ADUs.

In the region, different counties and agencies have worked together to develop pre-approved plans for ADUs, which would make the approval process move more quickly—it alleviates the need for property owners to design and construct a new building on their property.

Powell addressed the attendees of the virtual session, saying, “You’re all here because you care about the region, whether it’s the region you want to not see change or you recognize that there is a housing challenge… [which is] what got documented throughout the research.”

His words characterized a major split—that is, over 50% of people with the financial ability to build an ADU are opposed to building them on their property and renting them due to privacy concerns. However, other permanent residents have expressed an interest in this—just that cost and access to capital poses a challenge for them.

To help with this, Placer County is developing a program to help offset the costs of developing an ADU. But Casey brought up another option: the Tahoe Housing Hub’s ADU Accelerator program.

The program exited its beta phase in early August and now offers comprehensive planning, construction management, and lease-up support to applicants at no cost. Funded by TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program from the North Tahoe Community Alliance and a grant from the Martis Fund, it’s inspired by Hello Housing in the Bay Area, which has its own ADU program. The funding for the program dictates its focus primarily in the eastern Placer County region, but there is some funding set aside to do work in Truckee as well.

Casey indicated that both the state and programs like Hello Housing created financial initiatives to “bring in or broaden the homeowners who are participating in helping us address the housing issues.”

She also highlighted the return on investment (ROI) being excellent for building ADUs. “It’s very expensive to build workforce housing. If we can get an ADU that’s derestricted from a $30,000 investment and free to the homeowner technical assistance, that is a really good ROI.” She went on to say that Hello Housing was able to get 20 new ADUs built in a two-year timeframe with their initial investment of half a million dollars.

“One of the main reasons we’re looking at ADUs is that it’s a better use of land and capacity of what we already have of infrastructure,” said Powell. He emphasized that this angle is not a silver bullet, but that “we have an amazing region of creative thinkers” who could help address the many hurdles of ADU development—including the privacy concerns.

Casey closed by saying that ADUs are “a great opportunity to address, in part, our housing issues. But in order to continue to make it work, we’re going to have to innovate, and adapt, and evolve our program.”

Powell said, “[ADU development] is sustainable development, uses resources in many ways much better than what building a new subdivision does, and it can impact both the low income and median income… I give it a lot of positive momentum.”

The Mountain Housing Council ended by saying that they had sent in amendments for SB 440, which was a bill for regional housing finance authorities. It would allow regions to set its own subregional Area Median Income (AMI), which could assist in developing affordable housing for those who fall within the AMI parameters. The bill was enrolled and presented to Governor Gavin Newsom two days before the Lunch and Learn.

The Lunch and Learn programs will continue monthly, with breaks for the holidays. The next one falls on October 11.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.