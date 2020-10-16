Council approves $173,244 salary for new town manager

Later this month, Jennifer Callaway will begin her role as Truckee Town Manager.

At it’s Tuesday meeting, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved of an annual salary of $173,244 for the position, which includes pension costs of $38,246, deferred compensation of $20,734, and health insurance of $35,041.

Callaway begins her role on Oct. 26, and her contract runs through Oct. 25, 2025.

“We are incredibly excited to relocate up there, looking for our forever home,” said Callaway during Tuesday’s town council meeting. “We really hope to be serving the community for many, many years to come.”

Callaway has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Geneseo, a master’s of public administration from Syracuse University, and a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law. She has more than 18 years of experience in local government and success with a number of agencies, including executive positions with the city of Sonora, town of Los Gatos, and most recently as, not only the finance director, but also the acting Public Works director and public information officer for the city of Morro Bay.

The decision to hire Callaway was finalized during a Sept. 22 closed town council session.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.