Council approves moving forward with R2SC’s 10331 West River Street Catalyst Project

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, May 27 to discuss one of the River Revitalization Steering Committee’s (R2SC) catalyst projects.

R2SC was formed in May 2023 to help guide redevelopment efforts along the Truckee River corridor. As part of this effort, a Catalyst Project is being advanced at 10331 West River Street. Although there had been concerns about potential conflicts of interest, staff clarified that property owners were invited to join R2SC but recused themselves from all discussions related to the Catalyst Project. They also confirmed that property owners were not involved in the CEVAT team, which developed the site concept, conducted interviews, and made project recommendations. Council unanimously decided to move forward.

Council reviewed the results of the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District’s (TTBID) majority protest process. With no majority protest, Council unanimously adopted the resolution, officially renewing the TTBID at its current rate of 1.25%.

Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the Town Manager to enter into a Purchase Option Agreement with TRTR, LLC for a portion of the Old Nevada County Corporation Yard property on West River Street. The Town originally purchased the 1.4-acre site in 2004 for $200,000. Under the agreement, TRTR, LLC would pay $390,000 for the land and contribute an additional $300,000 toward off-site parking construction. The final sale is contingent on the property being developed in a way that allows for public engagement with the Truckee River and park area. The agreement includes a five-year term for TRTR, LLC to meet project milestones. During public comment, one resident expressed concern that the community’s original vision had been replaced by developer-driven plans.

During general public comment, a community member presented a petition requesting that the Town agendize a discussion to formally recognize the legal status of West Reed Avenue and begin providing road maintenance and snow removal services. Residents argue they pay taxes for these services but do not receive them, and say previous attempts to work with the Town Council have been unsuccessful. The speaker also alleged that the Town’s public works director had provided misinformation regarding the issue. The petition includes 90 parcels, with 67 of 69 property owners signing in support.

Other concerns raised during public comment focused on traffic safety along Donner Pass Road. One resident requested a traffic study in light of recent accidents and speeding incidents. Another shared that they had personally witnessed bike and pedestrian collisions. Additional speakers noted that drivers are often traveling at freeway speeds during rush hour and expressed concern for the safety of their children when exiting their driveway. One community member also called for stricter enforcement of downtown parking regulations.

As part of the “Small Business, Big Applause” recognition, the Council honored Tahoe Moving and Storage for their outstanding community support. When wildfires devastated parts of Los Angeles earlier this year, Councilmember Henderson led an effort to gather urgently needed supplies. Transporting the 7,500 pounds of essential goods required swift and generous action—Tahoe Moving and Storage stepped up, donating both staff time and transportation at no cost to ensure the supplies reached those in need.

Several proclamations were presented at the meeting. Council first recognized Truckee Day, an annual town-wide event held on the first Saturday of June. This year marks its 22nd celebration, set for Saturday, June 7. The event rallies community members to clean up roadside litter and includes a block party and expo in the afternoon, along with a bike valet in celebration of Bike Month.

In a surprise moment, the Council also honored Annaliese Miller with the Truckee Day Hall of Fame proclamation. Miller was recognized for her years of service, including designing all the event’s promotional graphics and serving on the Truckee Day Planning Committee. She was celebrated as a distinguished Truckee resident for her dedication and volunteerism.

Council also proclaimed May as National Bike Month, part of a national effort to encourage biking as a sustainable alternative to driving. Truckee Dirt Union was acknowledged for its work in advocating for a thoughtfully designed mountain bike trail network and fostering community through events and volunteer efforts. Key activities this month include Bike to School Day on June 6, Bike Everywhere Day on June 18, the 20th annual Bike Challenge, and the 2nd annual Truckee Bike Month Bingo Challenge.

Finally, Council declared May as Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of reducing stigma and promoting mental well-being, especially among youth. Events like the Hike for Hope on June 22 at Donner Lake aim to build awareness. The Town also commended the students of Alder Creek Middle School’s Hope Squad for their leadership in supporting peers and encouraging open dialogue around mental health.

Council will meet again on June 10 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.