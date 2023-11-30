Council authorizes $310,000 for Truckee Weatherization Program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town Council hopes to close the gap of weatherized buildings with the allocation of funds, which was approved during the Tuesday, Nov. 28 meeting, for the Truckee Weatherization Program

Staff recommended that Council approve the allocation of up to $310,000 from Capital Improvement Project C1510 until December 31, 2025, to launch a low-income weatherization pilot initiative in Truckee. The program initially sought funding through a broader countywide weatherization program, in collaboration with Nevada County, Nevada City, and Grass Valley. Unfortunately, the project was not selected for funding due to its geographical location not falling within the prioritized areas.

Weatherization, as emphasized in the program, aims to enhance the energy efficiency of buildings, fortifying them against local weather conditions and climate impacts. This involves measures such as sealing building envelopes and air ducts, upgrading insulation, heating and cooling systems, and replacing low-performance doors and windows. The significance of weatherization is reinforced by the strain of high energy bills, particularly affecting low-income households, which often allocate more than a quarter of their total income to cover energy expenses.

Moreover, the substantial energy consumption contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, with 42% of Truckee’s emissions stemming from residential energy use, constituting the largest portion of community-wide emissions. Properly executed weatherization measures can lead to a noteworthy 10-20% reduction in total building energy consumption.

Despite the existence of three current weatherization assistance programs—Southwest Gas & Liberty Utilities ESA Programs, Weatherization Assistance Program, and TDPUD Weatherization Rebates/Town Match—participation in Truckee has been disproportionately low. The proposed Truckee Weatherization Program aims to address this gap by offering a no-cost, turn-key initiative available to households with incomes up to 80% of the area median, regardless of their heating fuel type, and includes eligibility for mobile homes. The program is anticipated to officially launch by the summer following an enthusiastic Council authorization.

Truckee is working to enhance safety on both town roads and trails through an updated local road safety plan. The purpose of this plan is to identify and analyze crash patterns and trends within the town, encompassing considerations beyond engineering, such as enforcement, education, equity, engagement, and evaluation.

Originally adopted in June 2022, the road safety plan was subsequently amended to align with the Vision Zero initiative, aiming to eliminate all roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 2050. Notably, 93% of all crashes in the town involve automobiles, with serious and fatal injuries often occurring among pedestrians and cyclists.

The Public Works and Road Maintenance department plays a crucial role in infrastructure upkeep, with a focus on various improvements. Notable initiatives include the introduction of enhanced bike lane markings (double lines) and additional striping on the Legacy Trail.

Pedestrian safety has been addressed through the repainting of 49 crosswalks, and efforts are directed towards prioritizing potholes in winter and implementing more permanent patches in the summer. With over 4,600 signs requiring maintenance, the department faces challenges in the winter, necessitating the replacement of 160 signs due to heavy snow loads. Guardrails covering 17,949 linear feet are consistently maintained, and school zone crossings and major intersections are repainted as needed.

Trail maintenance is equally prioritized, encompassing the care of four miles of sidewalks, 22 miles of Class 1 paved trails, six existing trail bridges, and an additional four planned for Coldstream and Legacy Trail Phase 4. Landscape maintenance covers 210,000 square feet (4.8 acres), with recent projects including the replacement of Trout Creek railing and pavement patching. Future goals involve increased crack maintenance in trails and vegetation clearing, with potential new equipment to facilitate this process.

The Police Department actively contributes to street safety, particularly focusing on road safety education for children and employing speed feedback signs throughout the town. Traffic enforcement requests are streamlined through an online form, allowing for a quick response within 24 hours. Submit an online form at http://www.truckeepolice.com/police-services/traffic/traffic-enforcement-request/ . The department conducts school zone and crosswalk enforcement when needed and has updated municipal codes, including a 15 MPH speed limit on trails. Exploring technology to monitor trail speeds is also on their agenda.

On the infrastructure front, plans for Coldstream and Legacy Trails are underway, with future trails aiming to connect Riverview Sports Park Trail to Legacy Trail. Budget allocations have been earmarked for the development of a roundabout at 267/Brockway Road/Soaring Way. Pinch points in Donner Pass, particularly during school traffic, are acknowledged as challenging situations, prompting ongoing evaluation.

The Affordable Housing In-Lieu Fee and Workforce Housing Ordinance Review was discussed. In 2017, the Town Council adopted an efficient update process for the in-lieu fee based on a baseline created by Bay Area Economics. This involves an annual update of the previous year’s calculation, considering changes in home values, construction costs in Truckee, and adjustments based on alterations in Nevada County income limits.

Recent data reveals a 10% decrease in single-family median home prices, a 2.5% increase in construction costs in Truckee, and a 14% rise in Nevada County income limits over the past year. The result of the 2017 streamlined calculation process results in an affordable housing in-lieu fee of $115,517, reflecting a 14% reduction. And Staff recommended an amendment to the current $134,000. Ultimately, though, the existing fee for the ordinance was proposed by Council to be retained at $134,000.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.