Council discusses CAL FIRE’s Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) mapping update

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to receive an update from CAL FIRE regarding Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) mapping.

The update marked the first substantial revision to local responsibility area fire hazard zones since they were initially mapped in 2007. Fire hazard severity zones have been identified in California since the 1980s, with the program expanding in response to increasingly destructive wildfires. The Panorama Fire of 1980 underscored the need for better fire risk assessment, leading to the enactment of Public Resources Code 4201. Similarly, the 1991 Tunnel Fire, one of the deadliest wildfires at the time, prompted the passage of Assembly Bill 337, further strengthening fire safety regulations.

The updated zones, adopted for state responsibility areas in April 2024, incorporate advanced modeling, climate data, and fire history. Under state regulations, areas designated as “moderate” must adopt FHSZ zones, while “high” zones require compliance with Chapter 7A building codes and real estate disclosure rules. “Very high” zones are subject to additional regulations, including defensible space requirements, fire-safe development standards, and environmental review processes.

Several subdivisions in Truckee have been classified within the “very high” fire hazard severity category, though these designations may change with the new mapping. The updated fire hazard severity zones must be adopted by ordinance by June 10. Community members can learn more at townoftruckee.gov/FHSZupdate and submit public comments via email at FHSZupdate@townoftruckee.gov .

Council reviewed zoning amendments for the town’s 2040 General Plan, focusing on mixed-use districts, commercial requirements, and land use flexibility. Proposed changes include two new zoning districts: Corridor Mixed Use (CMU) along Donner Pass Road and Highway 89, which would allow mixed-use projects with a commercial focus but no standalone residential units, and Neighborhood Mixed Use (NMU) around Donner Lake, which would require mixed-use development with both housing and neighborhood-serving businesses. Staff recommend a 50% commercial requirement for NMU and 33% for CMU, though the Planning Commission suggests lowering these thresholds.

Councilmembers debated whether new developments should include residential units or allow purely commercial projects. Councilmember Polivy supported eliminating the residential requirement for flexibility, while Mayor Zabriskie suggested allowing 100% residential projects to address housing needs. Councilmember Henderson emphasized the need for mixed-use development to meet long-term goals.

The council also discussed the commercial space requirement for mixed-use projects, with a 50% commercial component likely. Additionally, discussions focused on zoning for handcraft industries, small-scale manufacturing, and office support services in mixed-use areas.

The council decided to continue the discussion at a future meeting, with decisions pending on zoning amendments, density requirements, and potential revisions to include supported housing and emergency shelters. Further refinements are expected before a final decision.

Council held a study session on the draft Existing Building Decarbonization Roadmap, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing buildings, which account for 78% of near-term emissions reductions in the town’s climate action plan. The roadmap aligns with the town’s 2040 goal of an 80% emissions reduction. It outlines strategies for energy efficiency, local barriers, opportunities, and equitable solutions, with a focus on electrification and reducing costs for vulnerable populations.

Staff highlighted benefits such as lower energy costs, improved indoor air quality, better comfort, and job creation. The roadmap includes 24 measures in five areas: climate action planning, education, incentives, upgrades, and policy. Further measures will address equitable funding and energy resilience. Equity concerns were raised, including health impacts, power outages, energy burden, and housing costs.

Council members discussed the cost of solar use and the need to focus on mobile home parks. Despite concerns about funding, the Council expressed support for the project and excitement about moving forward.

They also considered conduit financing for the Pacific Crest Commons project, a 55-unit affordable rental development located on a 1.7-acre state-owned site at Donner Pass Road and Highway 89 South, commonly known as the “Old CHP Site.” While the Town has previously committed $1.2 million in matching funds for the project, the discussion focused specifically on the approval of tax-exempt revenue bonds as a funding source.

To qualify for tax-exempt status, the Town was required to hold a public hearing under the Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act, allowing community members to voice support or concerns regarding the bond financing. The Council then voted unanimously to adopt the resolution, authorizing the California Municipal Finance Authority to issue tax-exempt revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $35 million. Additionally, all bond issuance fees granted to the Town, estimated at $13,950, will be allocated to the Town’s Housing Designation. It was clarified that the Town holds no financial, legal, or moral obligation for the project or the repayment of the bonds.

During the public comment session, senior advocate Jesse Griffin expressed concerns about recent vandalism at a local senior apartment complex. She reported that incidents included damage to seven vehicles and the removal of three flags, allegedly by high school students. Griffin stated that management has yet to take action and is seeking community support through a GoFundMe campaign to fund security cameras, aiming to enhance residents’ sense of safety.

Additionally, another community member highlighted the need for improvements on the west end of Donner Lake, advocating for attention to the area.

A third speaker raised concerns about commercial vacancies amid ongoing development projects, questioning why certain businesses appear to receive more opportunities than others.

Several new employees were introduced. Mike Carr joined the Town of Truckee as a Code Compliance Officer, Mary Delgadillo was welcomed as the new Town Clerk, and Officer Jason Tessler became the newest member of the Truckee Police Department.

In the Town Manager’s report, it was announced that a community swim night will take place on March 6 from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center. Additionally, a community discussion on fire hazard maps is scheduled for March 12.

Truckee Town Council will meet again on Tuesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

