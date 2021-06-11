Counties near tiered-system expiration with no deaths and low case rate

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,869. There are 37 new cases since Thursday, May 3, indicating a 1% increase.

Of the 4,869 total cases, 4,655 have been released from isolation and 139 are presently active. Nevada County has had 75 deaths due to the coronavirus, with no deaths in the last nine weeks.

Nevada County’s COVID-19 current case rate meets the requirements for the orange, or “moderate,” tier listed in a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The state plans to abolish the tier system altogether on June 15.

Restaurants are open to 50% capacity indoors, gyms to 25% capacity indoors, and movie theaters to 50% capacity indoors.

Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver said the county dropped from a peak of almost 400 cases in a week around the winter holidays to “just 30 cases in each of the last two weeks.”





As of Wednesday, 90,764 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Over 40% of the county, or 42,213 people, are fully vaccinated.

PLACER COUNTY

Placer County is now in the orange tier.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 23,257 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 1% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 182 new cases this week.

Zero Placer County residents died this week, leaving the death toll at 297.

Placer County has distributed 378,461 vaccines since their introduction to the region. The county’s total number of fully vaccinated people is 178,762 — around 45% of the county.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun