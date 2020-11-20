County acquires Tahoe property as part of ‘Project Homekey’

Last week, Placer County completed purchase of the 7 Pines Motel in Kings Beach, a 14-unit motel that will be converted into permanent supportive housing to support those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the North Tahoe region.

The $1.45 million purchase was funded through a variety of grant programs including Homekey, the state’s $600 million program to purchase and rehabilitate housing – including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties – and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The effort followed Project Roomkey, the state’s effort to secure motel and hotel rooms for those most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the most vulnerable in our community will not only get a roof over their heads, but also the ongoing support so they can thrive,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Placer County Health and Human Services. “I appreciate the partnerships that have come together to make this project a reality.”

The motel will be owned and managed by AMI Housing, a local nonprofit group that has deep experience working on permanent supportive housing projects for homeless clientele in the region. Homeless people with the most vulnerability will receive priority screening and placement, and will pay a fixed percentage of their income towards rent. Placements will be filled using the waitlist from the homeless resource helpline, a telephone hotline that helps assess homeless callers’ levels of need and connects them with housing and other resources. There will be a property manager and case management to support residents on-site. Other FAQs about permanent supportive housing projects in Placer County are available here.

The 7 Pines property is conveniently located next to social services and within walking distance for shopping, food and public transportation. The county has worked with local safety net providers and other stakeholders to keep them informed throughout the process.

“As we have seen, growth in homelessness is not just an urban challenge, but a rural one too, and this project will help us provide assistance to keep people housed and with services to prevent them from falling into homelessness,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.