County COVID-19 dashboard drops tiered status

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,869. There are 27 new cases since Thursday, June 10, indicating a 1% increase.

Of the 4,869 total cases, 4,742 have been released from isolation and 79 are presently active. Nevada County has had 75 deaths due to the coronavirus, with no deaths in the last 10 weeks.

As of Thursday, 92,900 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Over 40% of the county, or 43,543 people, are fully vaccinated.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 23,438 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 1% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 181 new cases this week.

Two Placer County residents died this week, bringing the death toll to 299.





Placer County data may reflect inaccuracies.

Placer County has distributed 383,646 vaccines since their introduction to the region. The county’s total number of fully vaccinated people is 183,502 — around 46% of the county.

The state abolished the tiered system altogether on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Public Health, all businesses previously listed within the tier system no longer have capacity restrictions or distance requirements.

“Mega events,” made up of crowds larger than 5,000 indoors or 10,000 outdoors, may require vaccine verification, or negative testing indoors.

According to the Health System’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov . Walk-up appointments are available as vaccine supply allows. Currently the location is offering the Pfizer vaccine, free to all.

The Tahoe Forest COVID Vaccine Clinic is at 11004 Donner Pass Road, next to Zander’s in the Gateway Building in Truckee.

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The website notes that Pfizer recipients who received their first COVID-19 vaccine between May 18 and 28 at the Sierra College Vaccine Clinic will receive their second shot at the Gateway Vaccine Clinic.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun