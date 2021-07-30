County ‘strongly recommends’ vaccinated remain masked in public

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 5,324 Thursday morning. There are 165 new cases since July 22, indicating a 3% increase over the last week.

Of the 5,324 total cases, 5,044 have been released from isolation and 205 are presently active — double the number of active cases last week. Nevada County has had 75 deaths due to the coronavirus, with no deaths in over 16 weeks.

“Nevada County’s daily case rate and case positivity rate have drastically increased in less than a month,” states a press release by the county’s Public Health Department. “The Delta variant in California now accounts for over 80% of cases sequenced, resulting in cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 rising throughout the state, especially amongst those that remain unvaccinated.”

As of Thursday, 102,565 vaccine doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the county website. The county has fully vaccinated 48,504 people — just under 50% of the population.

Nevada County public health officials highlighted the difference between recommendations and requirements for appropriate and safe masking given the recent surge in cases.





“While indoor masking in public places is recommended for all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, the current … masking mandate requires individuals that are not vaccinated to wear face coverings in indoor settings,” the press release states. “In addition, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status in health care settings, jails, public transportation and schools.”

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 24,955 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 2% rise in cases over the last week. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 472 new cases over the last two weeks.

Three Placer County residents died of COVID-19 in the last week, bringing the death toll to 307.

Placer County has distributed 417,319 vaccines since their introduction to the region. The county’s total number of fully vaccinated people is 202,452.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun