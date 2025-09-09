Courage Project to host 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Performance Summit
Focus will be on evaluation, management of concussion
KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Courage Project announced the 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Performance Summit will be held on Friday, October 3, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.
This event provides a unique opportunity for local athletes, coaches, trainers, and health professionals to learn about the latest developments in understanding and treating concussion, including holistic approaches for optimizing recovery.
The workshop will feature experts from UCLA BrainSPORT, including the Red Bull Performance Team Physician addressing concussion in extreme sports. Topics such as headache, migraine, mental health and diet will also be covered.
The event will also include a catered gourmet lunch, continuing education credits for professionals, and an Alibi Aleworks lakeside Hoppy Hour mixer.
Registration for the Lake Tahoe Performance Summit is available online at https://www.courageproject.org/. Readers can use the code “Friends25” to receive 25% off registration
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.