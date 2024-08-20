Courage Project to host first Lake Tahoe Performance Summit

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Courage Project is excited to announce the first Lake Tahoe Performance Summit will be held on Friday, September 27, at the Everline Resort and Spa in Olympic Valley.

This new event provides a unique opportunity for local athletes, coaches, trainers, and health professionals to learn about Mindful Sports Performance Enhancement and how to integrate core mindfulness practices into your training, competition, and daily life.

The full-day workshop will feature keynote speaker Keith Kaufman, Ph.D., creator of Mindful Sport Performance Enhancement (MSPE) – a cutting-edge mental training program for athletes, coaches, and trainers. Drawing on research from sports science, psychology, and neuroscience, MSPE provides specific guidance for building mindfulness skills essential for consistent, optimal performance.

Attendees will engage in a full day of training and education, including multiple interactive mindfulness activities centered on implementing MSPE practices and programming.

The workshop will also include a catered lunch and a multi-disciplinary panel discussion, with the chance to hear about mindfulness in sports performance directly from the doctor, coach, trainer, and athlete perspective.

Panelists will include – Dr. Andy Pasternak, MD, MS, Medical Director at Silver Sage Sports & Fitness; Ashly Gillis, DPT, ATC, President of the Athlete’s Edge; Connery Lundin, professional skier and Freeride World Tour Champion; Haakon Rang-Lee, Executive Director of Achieve Tahoe; Peter Mayfield, Director of Gateway Mountain Center, Logan Spodobalski, Certified Professional Trainer at Evoke Fitness, and Jay Wild, Professional Trainer and owner of Tahoe Waterman’s Paddle Training Center.

Registration for the first Lake Tahoe Performance Summit is available online at https://www.courageproject.org/ . Sierra Sun and Tahoe Daily Tribune readers can use the code “Friends25” to receive 25% of your full-day workshop.

About The Courage Project –

The Courage Project aims to increase access, reduce stigma, and establish a positive foundation for our community’s future mental health through mindful engagement in inspiring outdoor experiences, education, and training. We seek to enhance the lives of children who experience anxiety and depression while disseminating evidence-informed, behavioral healthcare throughout the North Lake Tahoe region.