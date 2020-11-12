COVID-19 cases climb by 50 in a week

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 733. There are 52 new cases since last Thursday, Nov. 5, indicating an 8% increase for the second week in a row.

Of the 733 total cases, 637 have been released from isolation and 87 cases remain active — 20 more active cases than last week. There have been nine deaths in Nevada County, none in the past week.

The government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 4,993 COVID-19 cases, indicating an increase of 451 cases over the last week and up 10% from 7% last week. There have been 60 deaths total, none in the last seven days. Approximately 4,238 people in Placer County have recovered from the virus.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.