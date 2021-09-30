COVID-19 cases on downward slope

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 8,398 by Thursday morning. There are 146 new cases since Sept. 24, indicating a 2% increase over last week.

Of the 8,398 total cases, 7,642 have been released from isolation and 661 are presently active. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, 20 people have died — three this week — bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 95.

Nevada County Director of Public Health Jill Blake said although the numbers are still high, last week was the lowest number of new cases the county has logged in the last eight weeks .

According to the state Department of Public Health, as of Wednesday the county’s seven-day average in cases per 100,000 residents is 19.2.

In comparison, Blake said Wednesday that a seven-day average of 10 or more cases per 100,000 would have put the county in the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, if it were still in place.





Nevada County administered 1,096 vaccines over the last week, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 114,836. Over the course of last week, 472 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people up to 54,703 — over 50% of the population.

The California Department of Public Health authorized schools to implement “a modified or shortened” quarantine for unvaccinated students who have had an exposure to COVID-19, to keep kids in school as much as possible while mitigating potential risk.

County orders require everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors in public settings and businesses.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 518 new cases, a 2% rise in cases from the prior week.

There were 10 recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 374.

Placer County has distributed 470,012 vaccines since their introduction — 5,515 this week. There were 2,085 people who became fully vaccinated over the week, which was more than the prior week, bringing the number of fully vaccinated up to 227,312 people.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

PFIZER BOOSTER DOSES

According to a county news release, California is now cleared to offer a booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The supplemental dose is intended first for those aged 65 and older, long-term care residents, and people aged 50 to 64 with either underlying medical conditions or increased risk of social inequities — “including communities of color,” the release states.

Differentiating between “should” and “may consider,” the release lists those who “may consider” a booster as people aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, or aged 18 to 64 “at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their occupation or institutional setting.”

“Our charge remains the same,” Blake said of the county’s public health department, “and that is that we continue to work to vaccinate the unvaccinated.”

Blake said the vaccination effort is “slow and steady work,” and clarified that the department itself would not be offering boosters.

The county has an online list of local vaccine providers , which includes pharmacies and medical providers, and the state system MyTurn lists local providers offering the Pfizer booster.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun