COVID-19 cases reach 1,895

Dec. 9, 2020

The county’s total COVID-19 case count reached 1,895 on Wednesday, a rise of 84 from the day before.

Western county had 1,244 cases, and eastern county had 651. There were 513 active cases on Wednesday, a drop of 28 from the prior day. There have been 1,363 people released from isolation, and 19 deaths.

Cases have continued to climb in the county, and have undergone a sharp rise recently. There were 733 cases on Nov. 10. That reached 929 on Nov. 17, and 1,163 on Nov. 24. There were 1,414 on Dec. 1.

Fourteen people were hospitalized locally Wednesday with COVID-19.

Of the 30,380 tests performed locally, 6.2% of people have tested positive.

Nationwide, there were 15,040,175 total cases, and 285,351 deaths, the CDC states.