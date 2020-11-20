COVID-19 cases rise as Nevada County enters purple tier

BY THE NUMBERS (As of Thursday morning) NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 934 Number in western county: 591 Number in eastern county: 342 (county is still determining location of one case.) Number of active cases: 198 Number hospitalized: 4 Number of recoveries: 727 Number of deaths: 9 Number tested: 25,766 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 5,543 Number in East Placer: 315 Number in Mid-Placer: 556 Number in South Placer: 4,621 Number of recoveries: 4,576 Number of deaths: 65 (5 this week) Number tested negative: 141,141

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 934.

There were 201 new cases since last Thursday, Nov. 12, indicating a 27% increase.

Of the 934 total cases, 727 have been released from isolation and 198 cases remained active — 111 more active cases than last week. There have been nine deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, but none in the past week.

The county has reentered the purple, and most severe, tier, and the government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 4,543 COVID-19 cases, indicating an increase of 550 cases over the last week – an 11% increase. There have been 65 deaths total, five in the last seven days.