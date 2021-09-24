COVID-19 cases rise by 3%

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 8,252 by Thursday morning. There are 192 new cases since Sept. 17, indicating a 3% increase over last week.

Of the 8,252 total cases, 7,489 have been released from isolation and 671 are presently active. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, 17 people have died — one this week — bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 92.

Nevada County administered 1,118 vaccines over the last week, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 113,746. Over the course of last week, 705 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people up to 54,231 — over 50% of the population.

The California Department of Public Health authorized schools to implement “a modified or shortened” quarantine for unvaccinated students who have had an exposure to COVID-19, to keep kids in school as much as possible.

A shortened quarantine involves self-quarantining at home after an exposure to be discontinued after the seventh day. If a specimen from the fifth day after the exposure tests negative; or, in a modified quarantine, some exposed students may continue to attend school as long as they are asymptomatic, continue to wear a mask, undergo at least twice weekly testing during their quarantine, and quarantine from all extracurricular activities during that time.





County orders require everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors in public settings and businesses.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 784 new cases, a 2% rise in cases from the prior week.

There were 17 recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 364.

Placer County has distributed 464,497 vaccines since their introduction — 6,340 this week. There were 3,390 people who became fully vaccinated over the week, which was more than the prior week, bringing the number of fully vaccinated up to 225,227 people.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun