COVID-19 cases rise by 7% over last week
Virus spreading slower in Nevada and Placer counties
As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 3,234. There are 204 new cases since last Thursday, Jan. 14, indicating an 7% increase.
Of the 3,234 total cases, 2,547 have been released from isolation and 613 are presently active, 19 more than last week. There have been 74 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, four in the last week.
According to the California Department of Public Health, of the 74 deaths the county’s had in total, more than half have come from skilled nursing facilities. Thirty residents of the Golden Empire Nursing Home have died and 11 from Spring Hill Manor Convalescent Home.
Nevada County gave shots to 3,000 of its 6,000 residents that qualify for the first phase of the vaccines — health care workers and long-term care residents. County officials receive weekly updates about their rolling allotment of the Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna vaccines. Residents of Nevada County can call 211 to find out when the vaccine will be available for their tier.
Nevada and Placer counties are a week into the purple tier. Hotels are accepting reservations and restaurants are open for outdoor dining. The government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate transmission.
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 17,490 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 7% rise in cases since last week. The 1,173 additional cases is lower than the previous week, but the county death toll rose to 184 — 14 of which took place in the last week.
Placer County data may reflect a lag in reporting.
Residents of Placer County can go online to schedule a time to get vaccinated, either through their regularly health care provider or pharmacy.
(As of Thursday morning)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 3,234
Number in western county: 2,252
Number in eastern county: 982
Number of active cases: 613
Number hospitalized: 10
Number of recoveries: 2,547
Number of deaths: 74 (four in the last week)
Number tested: 37,639
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 17,490
Number in East Placer: 630
Number in Mid-Placer: 2,487
Number in South Placer: 14,004
Number of recoveries: 14,175
Number of deaths: 184 (14 this week)
Number tested negative: 237,569
