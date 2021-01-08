COVID-19 cases rise by 9% in Nevada County

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 2,808. There are 243 new cases since Thursday, Dec. 31, indicating a 9% increase.

Of the 2,808 total cases, 2,138 have been released from isolation and 620 are presently active. There have been 50 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, zero in the last week.

According to the California Department of Public Health, of the 50 deaths the county’s had in total, over half have come from elderly care facilities. Golden Empire and Crystal Ridge Care Center reported the first round of vaccines have been distributed to their workers and residents. Spring Hill Manor Convalescent Home expects to complete the first round of vaccinations by today, and the Tahoe Forest Hospital skilled nursing facility reported it will complete its first round Jan. 15.

Nevada and Placer counties are now in a fifth week of a shelter-in-place order scheduled initially to last only three weeks. The government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate the rising cases of COVID-19 and impacted ICU units across the country.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 15,015 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 11% rise in cases since last week. The 1,465 additional cases reflect a slowing in the surge in the region. The county death toll is 132 — seven of which took place in the last week.

Placer County data may not reflect up-to-date totals.