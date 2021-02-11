COVID-19 cases see 3% increase in Nevada County

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 3,696. There are 119 new cases since last Thursday, Feb. 4, indicating a 3% increase.

Of the 3,696 total cases, 3,082 have been released from isolation and 540 are presently active. There have been 74 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, none in the last week.

According to the California Department of Public Health, over half of the 74 deaths in Nevada County have taken place in skilled nursing facilities.

Residents of Nevada County can dial 211 to determine vaccine availability through the state’s MyTurn Vaccine.

Officials from Nevada County’s Department of Public Health encourage residents to sign up for MyTurn to receive notification of vaccine eligibility and open appointments. Go to myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 to register.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by the county, “an extremely limited number of appointments will be made available” in a matter of “days and weeks.”

Nevada and Placer counties are four weeks into the purple tier. Restaurants are open for outdoor dining, and the government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate COVID-19’s transmission.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 19,121 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 2% rise in cases since last Thursday. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that there are 451 cases this week.

Placer County’s death toll rose to 217 — 12 of which took place in the last week.

Placer’s data may reflect inaccuracies because of a lag in the information received.

Residents of Placer County can go online to schedule a time to get vaccinated, either through their regular health care provider or pharmacy.

County officials receive weekly updates about their rolling allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Safeway, CVS and Walgreens are also receiving vaccine shipments from the federal government. The Tahoe Forest Health System has been allocated a portion of the allotments granted to both Placer and Nevada County.

